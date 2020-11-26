Shimla: With 30 persons testing positive for Covid on Thursday, the Rohru administration has decided to shut down the market for two days.

Photo Credit @ Shimla Life

According to Sud-Divisional Magistrate, B R Sharma the market will be closed in Rohru for two days from November 27.

However, only those shopkeepers will be allowed to sell essential items from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm who have tested negative for COVID-19.

He informed that 30 persons had tested positive during sampling of shopkeepers selling vegetables and groceries and others.

Meanwhile, the state has tested 931 covid positive cases. Now state has 37497 total positive cases and 7878 are active virus cases. Mandi district test 254, Shimla 232, Kangra 140, Kullu 86, Hamirpur and Solan 59 each, Chamba 32, Bilaspur 23, Lahaul-Spiti 16, Una 15, Sirmour 14 and Kinnaur district found single positve case. Himachal Pradesh has reported 14 COVID death today.

Total 508837 persons have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, 470456 persons have been tested negative while results of 884 samples are awaited.