In a major move to strengthen healthcare services, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a significant hike in stipends for Senior Residents, Specialists, and Super Specialists working in government medical colleges and hospitals. The decision aims to address the acute shortage of specialist doctors across the state and improve healthcare delivery for the people.

The government has enhanced stipends by 50 to 170 percent, marking what officials have called a historic step. The stipend for Senior Residents and Tutor Specialists has been increased from Rs 60,000–65,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month. For Super Specialists and Senior Residents (Super Specialists), it has been raised further to Rs 1.30 lakh per month.

At present, Himachal Pradesh has six medical colleges and one super-speciality hospital, including prominent institutions like IGMC Shimla and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. However, the shortage of specialist doctors remains a serious concern. Out of 751 sanctioned posts, only 375 are filled, leaving 376 posts vacant. This shortage has impacted healthcare services across the state, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the state government has acted where previous administrations lagged. The substantial stipend hike is aimed at making government service more appealing to skilled specialists and super-specialists, helping to bridge the staffing gap and strengthen medical services at all levels.

Further supporting medical professionals, the government has decided that doctors on study leave will now receive full pay, encouraging their professional growth without financial hardship. In addition, the state is moving toward implementing international standards for doctor-nurse-patient ratios and is speeding up recruitment to meet these goals.

According to health department data, nearly 9.5 lakh patients from Himachal Pradesh travel outside the state every year for treatment, resulting in an economic loss of about Rs 1,350 crore to the state’s GDP. With better healthcare services within Himachal, it is estimated that Rs 550 crore could be saved annually, alongside providing patients the convenience of treatment closer to home.

The government’s latest initiatives reflect a focused strategy to not only upgrade healthcare infrastructure but also retain medical talent, ensuring better medical services for the people of Himachal Pradesh.