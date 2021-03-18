Shimla: With two more casualties due to coronavirus on Thursday, total COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh has reached 1,000, nearly one year after first COVID-19 death was reported in the state. Both these casualties have been reported in Kangra district as a 66-year-old man and 67-year-old woman succumbed to the virus.

On March 23, 2020, a 69-year-old Tibetan refugee who had returned from the United States had died due to coronavirus in Kangra district.

Furthermore, on Thursday 171 more patients have been tested positive for coronavirus, while 61 patients have recovered.

Out of these fresh cases, as many as 60 cases have been reported in Una district, 35 in Kangra, 20 in Shimla 15 in Solan, 13 in Hamirpur, 10 in Bilaspur, six in Sirmaur district and one case each in Kullu and Chamba districts.

Kangra and Bilaspur, on the other hand, witnessed 15 recoveries each followed by Hamirpur where nine patients have been cured. Six patients each have recovered in Kullu, Solan and Una districts while two patients have recovered in the Sirmaur district. Apart from this, one patient each has recovered in Chamba and Kinnaur districts.

So far, as many as 60,207 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state, out of which 58,150 have been cured.

With 10,639 cases, Shimla is the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 10,344 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 8,842 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Kangra district so far, while 6,979 persons have tested positive in the Solan district.

Also, 4,485 cases have been reported in Kullu district, 3,719 in Sirmaur district, 3,364 in Una district, 3,148 in Hamirpur, 2,987 in Chamba, 1,390 in Kinnaur and 1,258 in Lahaul-Spiti district.