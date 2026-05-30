Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has released Rs 100 crore to clear outstanding payments under the HIMCARE health insurance scheme, providing relief to hospitals and beneficiaries covered under the programme.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a meeting of senior officers of the Health Department in Shimla, said the state government is committed to strengthening healthcare services and ensuring that people receive quality treatment closer to their homes.

The Chief Minister said that several reforms have been undertaken in the health sector during the last three-and-a-half years to improve medical facilities across the state. He added that clearing pending HIMCARE payments would help ensure the smooth functioning of the scheme, which provides cashless treatment to eligible families.

In another major push to healthcare infrastructure, the government has released Rs 75 crore for establishing automated laboratories at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (Chamiyana), Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. These facilities will enable multiple diagnostic tests to be conducted from a single blood sample, reducing waiting time and improving efficiency.

Sukhu said tenders have already been floated for procuring equipment for these laboratories as well as PET Scan machines for Tanda Medical College and Hamirpur Medical College. He added that the government is spending around Rs 3,000 crore on modern medical equipment and technology to upgrade healthcare institutions across Himachal Pradesh.

Directing officials to improve patient services, the Chief Minister asked the Health Department to ensure zero waiting time for MRI, CT scans and other diagnostic tests. He said early diagnosis is critical for timely treatment and better health outcomes.

He also directed the department to work towards eliminating waiting periods for major surgeries in medical colleges across the state. To address manpower shortages, the government is filling vacant posts of doctors, paramedical staff and technical personnel on a priority basis, he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that there is no shortage of funds for the health and education sectors and emphasised the government’s commitment to providing modern and specialised healthcare facilities to the people of the state.

Sukhu also instructed the department to ensure the availability of branded and quality medicines in government health institutions. He suggested involving the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation in the procurement process to maintain quality standards and ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines.