Solan: Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Rajinder Rana claimed that the Congress party will sweep the urban body polls in the state.

Rana who is also Solan Municipal Corporation Congress Supervisor, said that the BJP in Himachal will face similar fate, as witnessed in Punjab urban body polls, where Congress won the civic body polls.

The people of the state, having faced three years of neglect and fed up of the excesses of the BJP-led state government and have already made up their mind to give a befitting reply in the forthcoming civic polls, he claimed.

The urban-educated public of the state have been keeping a close watch on the functioning of the state government, he added.

He cautioned the public to be wary of the gimmicks of the BJP in these municipal elections.

“It is time for the voters to decide whether they want a government of banners, advertisements or gimmicks,” he said.

The public have seen the functioning of the previous Congress government, under the Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, where development was given more preference, unlike the state government headed by Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur that is indulging only in promises and gimmicks, he charged.

After BJP gained power it has turned autocratic and is bent on prosecuting the common man, he alleged, stating that the Congress party had always believed in serving the public and to bring the common man into the mainstream of development.

The common man is heavily burdened under skyrocketing price rise and various taxes, whereas the state government neglecting their plight, is engaged in taking loans for its luxuries, he charged.

He called upon the public to question the BJP about their vision document when they come seeking for votes and to cast their votes cautiously against the politics of gimmicks, so as to elect representatives who believe in ideology of progress and development.