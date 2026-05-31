A viral video allegedly showing a tourist openly brandishing a pistol in Kasol moments before and after a shooting incident has triggered outrage across Himachal Pradesh and renewed demands for strict action against unruly visitors creating law and order problems in the state’s popular tourist destinations.

This is from Kasol, one of the last surviving spots for international tourists. Tourists openly aiming guns at people in the middle of the market. The reason is still unknown, but this is where the state of law and order has reached. Guns being pointed at people in broad daylight… pic.twitter.com/5PtW5bLBXR — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 30, 2026

The incident, which left a local youth injured, happened on Saturday afternoon in Kasol, one of the busiest tourist hubs in Kullu district. What reportedly began as an argument between tourists and local residents quickly escalated into violence, exposing once again the growing challenge of hooliganism and aggressive behaviour by a section of visitors entering Himachal’s tourism hotspots.

According to police, the altercation took place in Kasol’s market area. During the dispute, one of the tourists allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at a local youth from Bagiyanda village, hitting him in the leg. The injured youth was rushed to Kullu Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Panic spread through the popular tourist destination as locals, shopkeepers, and visitors scrambled for safety.

The incident gained even more attention after videos from the scene surfaced on social media and went viral. One widely circulated clip allegedly shows a man walking through the market while openly waving a pistol, as shocked onlookers keep their distance. Another video reportedly captures the confrontation that preceded the firing. The footage has sparked anger among residents, with many questioning how tourists are increasingly displaying weapons and engaging in violent behaviour in public spaces.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal said police acted and arrested four accused. Those arrested have been identified as Manpreet Singh of Tarn Taran, Aman Randhawa of Amritsar, Sukhmanpreet Singh of Ferozepur and Karandeep Singh of Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Another accused, identified as Taman of Batala, remains absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace him. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

For residents of Kullu Valley, the Kasol firing is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern that has emerged over recent years. Incidents involving drunken brawls, rash driving, public nuisance, violent confrontations and weapon-brandishing by tourists have increasingly become a concern in Manali, Kasol and other tourism-heavy areas.

Only a few weeks ago, another disturbing incident was reported from the Sainj Valley in Kullu district, where tourists allegedly attacked local residents with swords following a road accident. Two locals were injured in the assault, and videos showing the accused allegedly brandishing weapons circulated widely on social media.

Earlier this year, tourists from Haryana were accused of vandalising a roadside dhaba and assaulting its owner in Kullu district. Similar incidents involving violent altercations, reckless driving and public disturbances have repeatedly surfaced during peak tourist seasons, drawing criticism from local communities and tourism stakeholders.

Residents say Himachal’s hospitality is increasingly being misused by a small section of visitors who arrive with little regard for local laws, public safety or local culture. Tourism remains the backbone of the economy in regions such as Kullu-Manali, but locals argue that unchecked misconduct is beginning to threaten both public order and the image of the state.

Many residents are now demanding stricter verification systems at hotels and homestays, increased police patrolling in tourist hotspots, tougher action against those carrying weapons and exemplary punishment for those involved in violent crimes.

The viral Kasol videos have further intensified public anger because they appear to show a complete disregard for the law in one of Himachal Pradesh’s most visited destinations. Residents say such incidents create fear among locals as well as responsible tourists and damage the reputation of destinations that depend heavily on tourism.

As police continue their investigation and search for the absconding accused, the Kasol shooting has once again forced a difficult conversation across Himachal Pradesh. For many, the question is no longer whether tourist hooliganism is increasing, but whether authorities will finally act decisively before such incidents become a recurring feature of life in the state’s most popular tourist destinations.