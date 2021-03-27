Shimla: In a major administrative reshuffle, Himachal Pradesh Government has transferred and posted as many as 18 Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers on Saturday with immediate effect.

As per the official notification, Superintendent of Police (SP) Welfare, Police Headquarters (PHQ) Bhagat Singh has been transferred to the post of SP, Law and Order, PHQ, Shimla.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), CID, Security, Vinod Kumar who is on placement as SP has been transferred to the post of SP, Welfare, PHQ, Shimla.

SP (Leave Reserve), Police Training College, Daroh in Kangra district Rajesh Kumar will now serve as Commandant, Home Guards, 12 Battalion in Una, ASP Shimla Praveer Kumar Thakur who is presently against the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Shimla will be ASP, Shimla against vacancy.

Gauri Dutt who is presently under transfer as DSP, 2nd IRbn Sakoh, district Kangra has been transferred to the post of Chief Security Officer of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

DSP, Staff Officer in the office of Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Shimla Gulshan Negi as DSP, State Disaster Response Force, Junga, district Shimla. He will be replaced by DSP State Narcotics, Crime Control and Field Unit (SNCC & FU), Shimla Vikram Chauhan as DSP, Staff Officer in the office of Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Shimla. Furthermore, DSP (Leave Reserve), PHQ, Shimla Dinesh Kumar Sharma will be the new DSP, (SNCC & FU), Shimla.

DSP, CID, Central Range, Mandi Manoj Kumar will now be serving as DSP, 4th IRBn, Jungle Beri, district Una.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parwanoo, district Solan Yogesh Rolta will be replacing Minakshi Devi as DSP, 1st IRBn, Bangarh in district Una. Minakshi Devi will now serve as SDPO, Parwanoo.

SDPO, Barsar in Hamirpur Jasbir Singh has been transferred to the post of DSP 1th IRBn, Bangarh in Una district while DSP (Leave Reserve), Hamirpur, Sher Singh will be the new SDPO of Barsar.

DSP (HQ) Chamba Ajay Kumar as DSP 3rd Indian Reserve Batallion, Pandoh, district Mandi. He will be replaced by DSP 3rd IRBn, Pandoh Sanjeev Kumar who will now hold the post of DSP (HQ) Chamba.

Compulsory waiting officers Raj Kumar and Ajay Kumar Bhardwaj has been appointed as DSP (HQ) Bilaspur and as DSP (Traffic) Shimla. Ajay Kumar Bhardwaj will be replacing Kamal Kishore who will now be the new DSP (HQ), Shimla.