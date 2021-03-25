Shimla: State Congress party on Thursday deputed observers and incharge, co-in-charge of the campaign committee for the various wards for the Solan Municipal Corporation elections.

State Congress General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta said that the observes, incharge and co-incharge have been deputed with immediate effect.

Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana, MLA Harhwardhan Chauhan, MLA Hohan Lal Brakta and Kewal Singh Pathania will look after entire campaign of all wards of the Solan MC.

The State Congress has also appointed Ward wise in-chaarge and co-Incharges. Besides Senior party leaders, youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari has been given responsibility of Ward No 16 and Dinesh Arya has been appointed co-incharge for the ward.

The voting for the newly created Municipal Corporation is scheduled for April 7.