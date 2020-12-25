Sujanpur/Hamirpur: State Congress Vice-President and MLA Rajinder Singh Rana on Friday, lambasted the government at the centre, saying that the farmers have been protesting against the Farm Laws in the biting cold for the last many weeks, but their plight has failed to move the government.

The farmers are dying on the roads due to the cold, while the haughty government is sleeping peacefully.

The majority of people of the country have opened up against the government on the farmer issue on social media and have even taken to the streets, he said, adding that even many governments of the various countries are worried about the unrelenting attitude of the government.

“Now the farmers of most of the states have joined the movement. Every section of the people of the country is showing sensitivity on the deteriorating condition of the farmers and supporting them,” said Rana, adding that despite all this the government is unmoved.

Taking a dig at the government he said that the attitude of the government reminds us about the emperor Nero playing flute while Rome was burning,

“The suffering and sacrifices of the farmers will not go waste, even though it will take time. The government that is bent upon crushing the farmers and playing advocates of the corporators will someday have to bear the brunt, as the rule of dictators does not last long,” said Rana.