37 companies participated in online Campus placement drive, 60 in the process

Solan: Solan based Shoolini University has claimed of receiving an overwhelming response for campus placement.

Shoolini University, in official press communique, said the university has kicked off placement drive with record job offers and high salary packages.

“As many as 37 companies have participated so far and another 60 companies are in the process of finalising placements and internships,” said Director General Arvind Nanda.

Giving further detail, Nanda said “Students who were placed last year are still getting on board and the process is almost complete. Fortunately, there is no rollback and all of our students who were given offers have joined.”

Nanda claimed the students of the university have successfully been placed in multinational companies viz. Cognizant, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Magma FinServ, Learning Routes, ICICI Securities, Airtel, No Paper Forms and Roots Analysis among others. Tata Hitachi, HDFC Bank, Microtek, ICICI Prudential are some of the other corporates which have already initiated their hiring process.

The University is conducting all campus placements online and since January, the university has already found jobs for over 100 students, said Arvind Nanda.

The university claimed of having a portfolio of 130 companies.