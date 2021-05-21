Shimla: Almost a century-old Solan based Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd. has launched Mobile Banking App J-Mudra for its customers.

The state Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur launched the ‘J-Mudra’ Mobile Banking Application of the Bank.

The Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank is one of the leading and oldest Cooperative Bank in the state and has a business of over Rs. 1700 crore during the financial year 2020-21.

Bank has working capital of Rs. 1478.61 crore and was providing banking services to more than 2,17,600 rural people.

The bank is providing ATM facility to the consumers since 2013. The bank was providing EMV based Rupay Debit Cards and EMV based Kisan Credit Cards to its consumers.

Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank has presently 30 branches and one extension counter in Solan district. It has 495 share holder members which include 163 agriculture cooperative societies, 219 other cooperative societies, 112 individual members etc.