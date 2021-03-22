Shimla: To ensure transparency and acceleration in the recruitment process, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is claiming to successfully implementing the online examination process.

Outgoing Chairman of the Public Service Commission Major General (Retd) Dharam Vir Singh Rana, in a press conference here on Monday, said that the online examination system has been effectively implemented due to which the selection process has been intensified. Rana said

“On an average 374 recruitments were done in the past four years from 2012 to 2016, whereas after 2017 it has intensified. In the year 2017, there were 754 recruitments, 1174 in 2018 and 1892 recruitments in the year 2019 while 850 recruitments were made in the year 2020 during the corona crisis.”

Listing his achievements during his tenure as Chairman of the commission, Rana said that the commission has abolished the selection process based on personal interview only and now 65 percent marks of sorting examination and 35 percent marks of personal interview counted for final selection.

“This has been made mandatory so that the criteria of fairness and merit in the selection of the candidate could be established,” said Rana.

Also Read: Ajay Kumar appointed HP Public Service Commission Chairman

He said that the Commission has aptly used the information and communication technology to conduct online examinations, and t present, facilitation centers have been established for conducting online examinations in every district of the state.

DVS Rana apprised that the Commission has also established a question paper printing system in its premises, through which the question papers and answer sheets of various examinations were printed in the commission office at a low cost and in a short time. Apart from this, the evaluation of answer sheets is also done in the premises of the commission itself, he added.