Shimla: State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that tickets have been allotted to the candidates keeping in mind their winnability.

“The State Election Committee after detailed discussion and based on the party’s survey reports and feedback from the general public decided the candidates,” he said.

Kashyap said that the party workers are full of enthusiasm for the upcoming civic body elections and many of the workers have already left their home towns to work in the Municipal limits where polls are scheduled for April 7.

It has been decided that the 4 MC in-charge Rakesh Pathania, Vikram Thakur, Mohinder Thakur and Rajeev Bindal, along with 64 ward in-charge will work in tandem to ensure party’s victory, he said.

“We are well aware of the local issues and are working on the same. BJP workers have started the door-to-door campaign. There is a positive response of the people due to the excellent work being done by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led State Government in the state,” claimed Kashyap, adding that BJP had fared very well in the recently held Panchayati Raj Institution elections.

“Our party will do exceptionally well in the urban body elections, similar to the record-setting 2017 Assembly elections where we won all the 68 Vidhan Sabha constituencies,” he asserted.

Congress is a divided house and does on not have any face to bank on for votes, he claimed.

The public is aware that whenever congress comes into power, they indulge in corruption, he blamed.