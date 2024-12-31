Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced 65 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Development Officer in the Department of Agriculture, Government of Himachal Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online through the official HPPSC portal.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a B.Sc. (Agriculture) degree under a four-year program and an M.Sc. (Agriculture) with at least a second-class grade from a college or university recognized by the State/Central Government or ICAR.

The maximum age for eligibility is 45 years.

Application Fees

General category: ₹600

Reserved categories: ₹150

Female candidates and ex-servicemen: Exempted from fee

Selection Process

The recruitment will involve the following stages:

Screening Test Descriptive Subject Aptitude Test Personality Test, conducted by HPPSC for final selection.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates must submit their applications exclusively through the HPPSC website: http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Applications submitted through other means will not be accepted.

Steps to Apply:

Visit the HPPSC website and click on the “Apply Online” link. Register via the “One Time Registration (OTR)” portal if not previously registered. Log in to the OTR page, select the relevant advertisement, and complete the application. Upload all required documents, ensuring they are clear and legible. Pay the application fee and certify the accuracy of the uploaded documents.

Important Notes

No opportunity will be given to submit additional documents after the application is finalized.

Applications will only be considered complete after the fee is successfully paid and acknowledged.

The HPPSC emphasizes the importance of timely applications and urges candidates to thoroughly review the application guidelines. This recruitment drive presents a valuable opportunity for agricultural professionals to contribute to Himachal Pradesh’s agricultural development.