Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday campaign in Dharamshala Municipal Corporation elections and addressed public meetings at Mcleodganj and Khaniyara in Dharamshala in favour of BJP candidates for Ward No. 1, 2, 3, 14, 15 and 16 of Municipal Corporation.

Jai Ram Thakur sought electorates support to the BJP candidates in the April 7 MC Dharamshala elections.

Blaming Congress for stalling development of the region, Thakur claimed that the Congress had neglected the Dharamshala town and its leaders were busy in setting scores with one another. He urged the people to support the BJP candidates to ensure that the town regains its old glory and status.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the victory of the BJP candidates in Dharamshala and other Municipal Corporations would ensure planned and systematic development of these upcoming towns of the State. He said that Dharamshala was the second most important town of the State after Shimla and the Government was committed to uphold its cultural, historic and political importance.