Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Vidhan Sabha complex here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said the first phase of vaccination of COVID-19 was completed successfully with active participation of health and frontline workers and lauded their services for combating this situation. He urged the people to take the vaccine when their turn comes to make society COVID-19 free.

Speaker Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Vipin Singh Parmar and other leaders also took first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the occasion.

Earlier yesterday, octogenarian leader Virbhadra Singh had taken the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19. He got himself vaccinated at Deen Dayal Upadhaya (DDU) hospital Shimla.