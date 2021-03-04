Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged the Speaker to retrieve the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the House complex and show it in the House to let everyone know what had happened during and after the Governor’s address.

The Chief Minister, while replying to the discussion on Governor’s address to the Assembly, blamed opposition members particularly leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, for blocking Governor’s way when he was leaving the house.

Urging the speaker to show the recording of CCTV, (I’m not aware if it’s permitted to do so), in the House. He dared opposition members to see the CCTV footage. He further added to show it to the media and general public, if norms permit so that people of the state know what the opposition members had done.

He stated that the people of state should know how opposition had disrespected the Governor while he was discharging the constitutional duties and even their unlawful act had created threat to his life.

Giving details of the event, Jai Ram Thakur blamed the opposition for aggressively banging on the Governor’s vehicle. He also accused opposition members of showing disrespect to the national flag which is adorned on the Governor’s vehicle Jai Ram Thakur.