Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has issued a notification on Tuesday to regularize the services of contractual employees who have completed three years of continuous service.

As per the notification, the contractual appointees will be eligible for regularisation of service against available vacancies, strictly on the basis of seniority, and subject to the eligibility criteria in the Recruitment and Promotion Rules in vogue at the time of appointment.

The notification further read that a screening committee shall be constituted in the department concerned for regularization.

The government has also issued notification to regularise the services of contractual and daily wage and contingent-paid workers in all the departments who are completing five years of continuous services.