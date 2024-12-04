Himachal Government Struggles to Manage Salaries and Pensions Amid Fiscal Strain: Chetan Bragta

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a deepening financial crisis, with BJP state spokesperson Chetan Bragta holding the Congress government responsible for pushing the state into economic distress. Bragta has alleged that the Congress-led administration’s mismanagement and poor governance have not only burdened the state with debt but also disrupted essential financial obligations, such as the timely payment of salaries and pensions.

According to Bragta, the government has already exhausted the ₹6,200 crore loan limit allocated for the 2024-25 financial year within just nine months. With three months still to go, the administration has reportedly begun the process of acquiring additional loans to meet its financial needs.

The spokesperson highlighted the state’s dependence on loans to cover recurring expenses, noting that Himachal Pradesh requires ₹2,000 crore monthly for salaries and pensions. While government employees have received their salaries this month, retired employees continue to await their pensions, which Bragta called a glaring example of the government’s insensitivity and financial mismanagement.

Bragta accused the Congress government of neglecting revenue-generating sectors like tourism, industry, and horticulture, which are crucial for Himachal’s economic stability. Instead, he claimed, the government has chosen to rely heavily on borrowing, further increasing the state’s debt burden.

Criticism also centered on a recent statement by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, where he reportedly justified salary and pension delays as a means to save on loan interest. Bragta said this reflects the administration’s inability to address the financial crisis effectively, calling it an attempt to mask deeper economic issues.

Adding to his critique, Bragta condemned the Congress for celebrating its two-year tenure amid the state’s worsening financial situation. “The Congress is celebrating while pushing the people of Himachal Pradesh into trouble. Their mismanagement has set the state back by 20 years,” he said.

The BJP has demanded urgent measures to address the financial instability, advising the government to focus on better governance and policies that strengthen revenue streams rather than relying on loans. Bragta called for immediate steps to stabilize the economy, restore public confidence, and ensure the timely payment of dues to employees and retirees.