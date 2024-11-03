Former Union Minister highlights poor road conditions and stalled projects; Thakur points out failure to initiate or maintain development projects locally

Hamirpur – Former Union Minister and MP Anurag Singh Thakur has criticized the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of relying entirely on central government schemes to sustain the state’s development. Thakur stated that without funding from the central government, the Congress-led administration has been unable to initiate new projects or maintain existing ones, leaving Himachal’s progress at a standstill.

Speaking on Sunday, Thakur remarked, “Himachal Pradesh is heading towards chaos and uncertainty due to the mismanagement of the Congress government. Development is only happening because of central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Rural Road Scheme, and the CRIF-funded road construction. Without these, the state government has done little to advance Himachal’s infrastructure.”

He highlighted the poor condition of roads across the state, including those in Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s own constituency. “If the roads in the Chief Minister’s home constituency are in such a bad state, what can be expected for the rest of the assembly constituencies?” Thakur asked, emphasizing the failure of the Congress government to address critical infrastructure issues.

Thakur also pointed out the state government’s inability to fulfil public expectations or deliver on its promises. “This government has not lived up to public sentiments, and its inefficiency has made Himachal a laughing stock,” he said. According to Thakur, Himachal’s development has come to a standstill, and the state is moving backward due to poor governance.

In a further attack, Thakur ridiculed the Congress government for imposing a tax on toilets, calling it an act of “immaturity” and showing how disconnected the leadership is from the real issues faced by the people. “While Prime Minister Modi has built 12 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Congress government is busy taxing people for using basic facilities,” he said.