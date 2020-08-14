Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today presented ‘Himachal Gaurav Purskar-2019’ to Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Padamshri Dr. Jagat Ram for his outstanding services in health sector.

Dr. Jagat Ram hails from Pabiyana village of gram panchayat Ser-Jagas in Sirmaur district of the State.

Dr. Jagat Ram had studied in high school in Rajgarh and completed MBBS from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, in 1978 and later completed residency in MS in Ophthalmology from PGIMER in June 1982.

Noted ophthalmologist has been conferred with many prestigious awards. In 2015, he received the Oscar of Paediatric Ophthalmology at the World Congress of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus in Barcelona.

He was conferred Padma Shri award by the President of India in January 2019.