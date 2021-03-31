Shimla: Education Department has directed all heads of institutions to declare the results of non-board classes.

In a letter to the deputy directors of Higher Education in Himachal, the Director Higher Education has directed them to instruct all heads of institutions to declare results on Wednesday as per the schedule.

They have further been directed to convey to the students the results through WhatsApp or other online modes of communication as the students are not exempted from visiting the institutions in wake of Covid-19.

Due to Covid-19 situation during the academic session 2020-21 and non-conduct of classes in physical mode, the Education department has decided to promote the students of all except the students of 10th and 12th classes (Board Classes) who have taken their exams this month.

The students who could not take their examinations due to Covid-19 reasons will be given time to sit in the examinations within the next two months.