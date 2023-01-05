Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has requested the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide 10 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine and one lakh doses of CorBevax for the eligible beneficiaries for precautionary doses at the earliest.

“Presently 13,000 doses of Covaxin are available in the State and government is in the process of receiving the first consignment of 10,000 doses of Covishield shortly, as per the information received from the manufacturer (SII),” a Health and Family Welfare Department spokesperson informed today.

A spokesperson claimed that the health department is fully prepared to tackle any possible threat due to COVID virus. “The basic health infrastructure is being strengthened in all the health institutions of the State,” a spokesperson further added.