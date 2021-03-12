Shimla: “The extravagance on luxuries and poor economic policies of the BJP-led state government has pushed Himachal into a debt trap that has crossed into billions,” said Member of Legislative Assembly (Sujanpur), Rajinder Rana.

In a press statement, he blamed the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur government for lacking vision and direction and having no prudent financial management.

The state BJP’s narrative of the double engine instead of bringing about progress and development in the state has registered a major achievement, as the 12 corporations and boards are battling losses to the tune of billions for the extravagant spending on the luxuries of Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Boards and corporations, he charged.

“The state government has admitted in the Vidhan Sabha during the budget session that these corporation and boards that were once running into profit are now reeling under losses”, said Rana.

The state government is hardly bothered, despite the huge losses it has not come out with any plans for the recuperation of these boards and corporations, he added.

Rana cautioned that such a government will not go far with such debt practices and that the public in the forthcoming assembly elections will take account of every decision of the government which has made Himachal Pradesh a state of debt.