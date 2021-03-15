Shimla: Bracing up for the elections in the four Municipal Corporations in the state, the Himachal Congress party will announce its candidates on March 21.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the observers deputed by the party for the municipal elections will submit their report on 19 March, after which a detailed report of probable candidates will be prepared on 20 March.

“Once it is done the list of probable candidates will be scrutinized by the State Congress Election Committee on March 21 and after it is approved by the party High Command, the final list will be made public,” he said.

He said, that winnability would be the main criteria and full transparency will be adopted while allotting tickets to the candidates to contest the elections.

” Congress will win with landslide margin in all the four municipal corporation elections,” he claimed, adding that he had recently toured Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan in view of the municipal elections.

The Congress party will also release a vision document pertaining to these elections, he added.

“The BJP-led government is trying to influence the elections like they have been doing in the past and are making fake voters in large numbers,” he accused.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the last three years of his government had not paid any attention to these newly created municipalities, now big announcements are being made in wake of the elections, charged Rathore.

BJP was trying to mislead the public of these areas in the name of development, he blamed, adding that the newly merged rural areas to the municipalities are lacking in basic amenities.