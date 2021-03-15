Shimla: Gearing for the April 7 Municipal Corporation elections, the state BJP has appointed in-charge in all 64 wards.

State BJP Chief Suresh Kashyap, in a virtual meeting with 64 ward in-charge, said that “BJP is all set to win MC elections” and asked in-charge to ensure proper working on the ground. State in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co in-charge Sanjay Tandon was also virtually present in the meeting.

Kashyap said that the BJP is working on vision documents for all Municipal Corporations, which will be based on a motto to serve the general public.

“Party candidates of all 64 wards will be announced shortly,” BJP chief further said.

To ensure proper working and reaching every single voter of the ward, the party has decided to open the main Election Office in the concerned municipal area and ward offices in all respective wards, Kashyap said.

Kashyap also cautioned anti-party activities and advised the party cadre to work sincerely and ensure party candidate victory.

Avinash Rai Khanna appealed to party workers to ensure to reach every single voter and asked them to launch a door-to-door campaign.

Sanjay Tandon said MC elections will be a setting stage for the 2022Assembly elections and advised party workers to focus on ground working.

Elections for Municipal Corporation Dharamshala, Palampur, Solan and Mandi are scheduled to be held on 7th April.