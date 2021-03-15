Himachal CM inaugurates five Mining Check Posts

Shimla: Illegal and unscientific mining of sand and gravel from the Swan River in the Una district is a matter of grave concern. Leader of opposition, on Sunday, had shared some eye-opening pictures of unscientific sand mining on Swan River and blamed the state government for neglecting and giving full hand to the mining mafia to plunder the wealth of the river.

The state Chief Minister, after inaugurating the Mining Check Posts virtually on Monday, responded to the allegations of the opposition leader and blamed Congress-led previous state government for allotting as many as 57 mining permits.

Taking a jibe at the Mukesh Agnihotri, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has advised him to understand that illegal mining has flourished in the area during Congress Government tenure.

Jai Ram Thakur said that in order to ensure the pace of development work, the State Government has decided to auction small minerals available in various rivers and streams by open bidding in a transparent manner. And also make provision strict punishment if anyone found involved in illegal mining, the CM further added.

Meanwhile, to keep a tab on illegal mining on Swan River, the state government has installed Mining Check Posts for Bathari, Polian, Pandoga, Mehatpur and Gagret in the Una district by spending Rs. 1.01 crore.