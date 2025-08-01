Shimla: In a major policy shift, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the revival of the state-run lottery system after nearly 25 years. The decision, taken during the fourth consecutive day of the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is aimed at generating an additional source of revenue for the financially stressed state.

Alongside this move, the cabinet also gave its nod to implement Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in the upcoming urban local body elections. A Backward Classes Commission will be constituted to gather updated and accurate data on the OBC population. This data will be used to finalize the reservation roster before the elections.

The cabinet recommended that the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly be convened from August 18 to September 2, with a total of 12 sittings expected during the session.

In a key relief measure for aspirants preparing for teaching posts, the cabinet has granted a one-time relaxation of two years in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in examinations for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts to be conducted by the State Selection Commission.

To promote inclusive education, the government has decided to reserve one seat per course for orphaned children in all government and private technical institutions, including ITIs, polytechnic, engineering, and pharmacy colleges across the state.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of 290 additional ASHA workers to strengthen health services in remote and tribal regions. The decision is aimed at bridging healthcare gaps in underserved areas.

In terms of administrative strengthening, the cabinet gave clearance for filling five posts of Law Officer (English) and two posts of Law Officer (Hindi) in the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. It also approved the creation of three posts of Research Officer in the Integrated Tribal Development Project offices at Bharmour, Pangi, and Spiti.

Responding to the hardships faced by families due to recent heavy rains, the government announced a financial relief package in the form of rent assistance. Affected families will receive ₹5,000 per month in rural areas and ₹1,000 per month in urban areas as temporary support.