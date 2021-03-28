Congress expels three leaders for six years

Shimla: Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has appointed senior party leaders as Chairman for Campaign Committee for Municipal Corporation elections of Mandi, Solan, Palampur and Dharamshala.

As per the party statement, Kaul Singh Thakur has been given the responsibility of Mandi Municipal Corporation, Col Dhani Ram Shandil Solan, Brij Bihari Lal Butail Palampur and Sudhir Sharma was made Chairman of the Campaign Committee of Dharamshala MC.

Appointments were made after the approval of Rajeev Shukla, party in-charge of Himachal.

Also Read: BJP releases Vision Document for Solan MC

Taking strong steps against dissidents, the state Congress has expelled 3 party leaders for 6 years. The decision was taken on the recommendation of Congress Disciplinary Committee Chairman Viplove Thakur.

As per the party statement, Vikas Thakur from ward number 17 of Solan MC, Rita Thakur and Sunita were found involved in the anti-party activities. Vikas is contesting the MC election from ward no 17 against an official candidate.