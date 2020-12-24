Shimla: Congress took a dig at the BJP-led state government for celebrating ‘three-year’ in office, despite the fact that there was nothing great in terms of achievement.

Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla in a tweet said that Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur government should refrain from any celebration in wake of the Covid pandemic that has left each and every section of the society beleaguered.

“There is nothing in the name of progress, development or any achievement in the last three years of the state government. Neither the people of the state, nor the youth, women, businessmen or the farmers are happy,” he said, adding that the state government is only seeking to gain publicity and self-praise through the celebration.

He exhorted the people to vote for the Congress party in the next elections so that the wheel of progress turns once again.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta, in a tweet on Thursday, seeking to know the reason for their celebration, he ridiculed the state government for celebrating for stalling of the developmental works, for misleading the people and for the poor condition of the national highways and other roads that welcome the tourist and the public of the state.

“The state government failed to generate employment for the unemployed youth and deceived the youth, he blamed, alleging that the state government took Himachal to the peak of corruption in the last three years.

During the Covid pandemic, the BJP party earned a bad name where party and its leader did not dither from seeking an opportunity for corruption in the crisis, he alleged.

The farmers of the state in thousands are partaking in the farmer protest in Delhi against the three farm bills, however the BJP led centre government is trying to suppress the farmers, he said.

“If all this is what celebration means to the state government, then they do have a basis to celebrate,” Kimta taking a jibe.