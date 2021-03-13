Jai Ram Thakur announces Sub-Tehsil for Raja Ka Talab

Kangra: Eyeing at the bye-election in Fatehpur assembly constituency, the state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has gone on an inauguration spree in the segment.

Besides announcing several developmental projects, the Chief Minister on Saturday announced Sub-Tehsil for Raja Ka Talab to be opened in the premises of the office of Commissioner (Relief and Rehabilitation) in Fatehpur constituency of Kangra district.

He urged the people to support the government in the upcoming by-election for Fatehpur Constituency. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress leader Sujan Singh Pathania in February.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap also requested the electorates to support BJP in the upcoming by-election for Fatehpur constituency.