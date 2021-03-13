Voting on 6 Nagar Panchayats to held on April 7

Shimla: The State Election Commission announced the election to the four Municipal Corporations of Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur in Himachal Pradesh on April 7.

The State Election Commission on Saturday declared the poll schedule for the four Municipal Corporations and six Nagar Panchayats viz. Chirgaon, Nerwa in Shimla district, Ani, Nirmand in Kullu district, Kandaghat in Solan and Amb in Una district.

Electorates will first time vote in Solan, Mandi, Palampur Municipal Corporations, whereas Dharamshala will choose its representatives for the Corporation 2nd time. The term of the councillors of the Dharamshala MC is due to get over on April 7.

As per the poll schedule, nominations will be filed on March 22, 23 and 24 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on March 27.

The withdrawal of nomination can be done on March 27. The counting of votes too will take place on the day of the polling.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct has also came into force.

The election for the Municipal Corporation will take place on party symbol with provision for disqualification in case of defection.