Himachal CM assures to rehabilitate Pong Dam oustees

12,198 oustees provided land in Rajasthan, 20722 families affected by Pong Dam

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur assured a delegation of Pong Dam oustees to ensure proper rehabilitation of Pong Dam Oustees so the issue settled once forever.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that he has personally taken up the issue of the Pong Dam Oustees with the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and urged him to ensure that the Pong Dam Oustees from Himachal Pradesh must be properly rehabilitated as they have provided their fertile land to construct Pong Dam, which have ensured prosperity in Rajasthan.

Thakur said that not only this, he has also taken up the issue in the meeting of Northern Zonal Council (NZC) held at Chandigarh during the month of September this year under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jai Ram Thakur said the people of the State has always upheld the national interest and had provided their fertile land for construction of Pong Dam in the country. He said that he has suggested the Union Home Minister to constitute a Coordination Committee of the Relief and Rehabilitation Officers of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan Government for time-bound settlement of pending issues of rehabilitation of Pong Dam Oustees of Himachal Pradesh. He said that he has also urged the Centre Government to constitute a National Level Committee for monitoring of this issue.

Legislature Jwali Arjun Singh also raised Pong Dam Oustees issue in the house. In a written reply, the CM informed the house that 12198 oustees were provided land in Rajasthan since 1966. Total 20722 families were affected by the Pong Dam and so far.