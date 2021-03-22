Shimla: The BJP on Monday declared its candidates for all 64 wards in 4 Municipal Corporations of Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan.

The election for four Municipal Corporation viz. Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala is scheduled to be held on April 7.

As per the poll schedule, nominations has started today on March 22 and will be filled upto 24 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on March 27.

The withdrawal of nomination can be done on March 27. The counting of votes too will take place on the day of the polling i.e., April 7.