BJP to release list on Monday

Shimla: A day ahead of the filing of nominations, Himachal Congress on Sunday, has declared candidates of 55 wards of the total 64 wards for the four civic body elections to be held in Kangra, Mandi and Solan districts.

After, approval from the AICC, “Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla and State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore declared the candidates of the four Municipal Corporation elections in Palampur, Dharamshala, Mandi and Kangra to be held on April 7,” said Rajneesh Kimta, General Secretary, state Congress.

Of the 64 wards, the nine pending wards for which the candidates are yet to be finalized include 4 in Solan, 3 Dharamshala and 2 in Palampur.

There are total 17 wards each in Solan and Dharamshala and 15 wards each in Palampur and Mandi.

Meanwhile, the BJP is still to announce their list of candidates and it is expected latest by Monday afternoon.