Shimla: Himachal Congress on Monday, released the second list of names of the candidates to contest the Municipal Corporation elections scheduled to be held on April 7.

The list includes candidates of the remaining nine wards that include 1 in Solan, 3 Dharamshala and 2 in Palampur. Party has changed ticket of Renu Sethi from Ward No 14 (Housing Board) and now party has announced Rajeev Kora.

Also Read: Congress declares 55 candidates

Municipal Corporation elections are to be held in the 64 wards of Dharamshala and Palampur in Kangra district, Solan and Mandi.

Also Read: BJP declares candidates for MC elections

There are total 17 wards each in Solan and Dharamshala and 15 wards each in Palampur and Mandi.