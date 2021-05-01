Shimla: Shimla Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Negi has directed all stakeholders and individuals to declare status of complete stock of oxygen cylinders stock within 24-hours.

According to the orders issued by Negi, under section 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act-2005, all traders, power projects, private hospitals, industrial units, commercial units, and individual persons keeping stock of oxygen cylinders with them will have to declare their stock.

If they fail to declare their stock within 24- hours, it will be liable to be confiscated, reads the orders.

The measure is being adopted as a shortage of oxygen cylinders is being reported in the various dedicated Covid care centres/hospitals which is likely to lead to an emergency situation in future and sufficient availability of oxygen cylinders needs to be ensured in all these facilities to treat the patients.

This would also help in strengthening the existing health infrastructure as the tremendous load is being witnessed with the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Shimla district and the number of people needing special medical care and hospitalization has increased manifold.