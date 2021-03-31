Shimla: In a remarkable feat, Himachali youth, Piyush Chauhan with an innovative vision and determination has developed various innovative devices and filed for patents.

Piyush Chauhan a final year student of M. Tech, Chandigarh University, hails from Tiyali of Theog about 25 km from Shimla.

Chauhan completed his schooling from Rohru and later did Mechanical engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College, Kangra, before joining Chandigarh University.

He currently holds around 8 odd patents for different devices that he has created over the last 3 years, disclosed Chandigarh University, Pro-Chancellor Dr R S Bawa, while sharing the exemplary work done by the Piyush, in the fields of research.

These 8 patents include; Non-Rotating Card Holder Apparatus, Liquid Dispensing Device for 3D printers, Filament Feeding Device, Vehicle Occupant Supporting Apparatus, Cloth Drying Apparatus, Patient Immobilization Apparatus, Automobile Defogging Apparatus, and Fins Straightening Device.

Dr Bawa said, “In all, the students, and the faculty of the Chandigarh University have filed 900 patents during the last 4 years out of which 31 patents have been filed by students from Himachal Pradesh in different fields such as engineering, IT, Sciences and Health Care.”