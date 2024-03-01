Shimla – In a development aimed at fortifying security measures within the Vidhan Sabha, a high-level meeting was convened at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat. The meeting was presided over by the Speaker of HP Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, and addressed critical lapses in security and coordination that surfaced during recent Assembly sessions.

DGP Kundu, during the meeting, emphasized the necessity to shift from temporary security measures to a more sustainable and enduring system. His proposal included the implementation of a permanent security officer of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank within the Legislative Assembly. This officer would play a pivotal role in coordinating security arrangements and supervising a robust and well-trained security force, deployed a minimum of 15 days before the commencement of each session.

Acknowledging the dynamic nature of security challenges, Speaker Pathania endorsed the proposal, stating, “It is imperative that we move beyond ad-hoc security measures and establish a comprehensive system that ensures the safety and integrity of our Legislative Assembly.”

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania expressed concerns about the threats faced by the assembly members and the need for a more proactive and sustainable security system. DGP Kundu assured the participants that a detailed report on the establishment of the Legislative Assembly’s security group would be promptly submitted to the Home Secretary, HP Government, within the next few days.

Home Secretary Abhishek Jain welcomed the proposal and assured immediate action on the outlined security measures.