Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is set to begin recruiting 350 bus drivers. This announcement was made during the Friday HRTC Board of Directors meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the corporation’s dedication to providing enhanced transportation services across Himachal Pradesh, including its remote areas.

HRTC aims to bolster its fleet by purchasing 250 new diesel buses and 50 tempo travellers, replacing outdated vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 105 crore. Furthermore, HRTC will introduce 24 new super luxury buses and 50 tempo travellers into its fleet this year. The corporation has also initiated the procurement process for electric buses worth around Rs 25 crore, including Type-1 and Type-3 models.

Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted the corporation’s commitment to encouraging cashless transactions. Conductors promoting digital payments will receive incentives, fostering a move towards a more efficient and transparent payment system.

During the meeting, the formation of a resource mobilization committee was discussed. This committee will identify the reasons behind the corporation’s financial losses and suggest measures to improve its economic health. Additionally, it was announced that pending medical reimbursement bills totalling Rs 55.36 lakh for HRTC employees would be settled soon. The corporation also plans to conduct annual medical check-ups for all employees to ensure their well-being.