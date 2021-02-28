Kangra: Young Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Bali was appointed the AICC secretary in-charge of election-bound West Bengal.

Bali will be attached with AICC in-charge of Bengal Jitin Prasada.

The appointment order was issued by AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal. Raghuvir has been directed to assume charge with immediate effect.

INC COMMUNIQUE



Important Notification regarding appointment of AICC Secretary, attached with AICC In-Charge of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/E6lAa4tEWx — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 27, 2021

Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore congratulated Raghubir Bali and thanked INC national president for showing faith in the state party leader.

हिमाचल कांग्रेस के महासचिव श्री रघुवीर सिंह बाली को राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस का राष्ट्रीय सचिव एवं पश्चिम बंगाल का सह प्रभारी बनाए जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं..



हिमाचल नेताओं पर भरोसा जताने के लिए राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी का आभार ।। https://t.co/xmNVatxOnk — Kuldeep Singh Rathore (@KSRathoreINC) February 28, 2021

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the assembly elections in West Bengal. The 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will go to the polls in eight phases and the votes will be counted on May 2. Congress has forged a alliance with Left and Indian Secular Front (ISF).