Seven Phases election in Uttar Pradesh; Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to poll in Single phase
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced seven-phase elections to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur from February 10 to March 7.
The counting of the votes will be held on March 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced here on Saturday.
Chief Election Commissioner said Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase elections from February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and March 7. Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats.
Punjab (117 seats), Goa (40 seats), and Uttarakhand (70 seats) will vote in a single phase on February 14, while Election Commission announced two-phase assembly elections in Manipur (60 seats) on February 27 and March 3.
5 States Assembly Election Schedule
|Nomination Last Date
|Withdrawal
|Election
|States
|Phase-1
|January 21
|January 27
|February 10
|UP
|Phase-II
|January 28
|January 31
|February 14
|UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand
|Phase-III
|February 1
|February 4
|February 20
|UP
|Phase-IV
|February 3
|February 7
|February 23
|UP
|Phase-V
|February 8
|February 11
|February 27
|UP, Manipur
|Phase-VI
|February 11
|February 16
|March 3
|UP, Manipur
|Phase-VII
|February 17
|February 21
|March 7
|UP
The Election Commission has also put restrictions on roadshows and rallies till January 15 after which the Covid protocol will be reviewed depending on the infection load.