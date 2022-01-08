HP govt.

Seven Phases election in Uttar Pradesh; Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to poll in Single phase

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced seven-phase elections to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur from February 10 to March 7.

The counting of the votes will be held on March 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced here on Saturday.

Chief Election Commissioner said Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase elections from February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and March 7. Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats.

Punjab (117 seats), Goa (40 seats), and Uttarakhand (70 seats) will vote in a single phase on February 14, while Election Commission announced two-phase assembly elections in Manipur (60 seats) on February 27 and March 3.

5 States Assembly Election Schedule

 Nomination Last DateWithdrawalElectionStates
Phase-1January 21January 27February 10UP
Phase-IIJanuary 28January 31February 14UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand
Phase-IIIFebruary 1February 4February 20UP
Phase-IVFebruary 3February 7February 23UP
Phase-VFebruary 8February 11February 27UP, Manipur
Phase-VIFebruary 11February 16March 3UP, Manipur
Phase-VIIFebruary 17February 21March 7UP

The Election Commission has also put restrictions on roadshows and rallies till January 15 after which the Covid protocol will be reviewed depending on the infection load.

