Seven Phases election in Uttar Pradesh; Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to poll in Single phase

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced seven-phase elections to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur from February 10 to March 7.

The counting of the votes will be held on March 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced here on Saturday.

Chief Election Commissioner said Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase elections from February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and March 7. Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats.

Punjab (117 seats), Goa (40 seats), and Uttarakhand (70 seats) will vote in a single phase on February 14, while Election Commission announced two-phase assembly elections in Manipur (60 seats) on February 27 and March 3.

5 States Assembly Election Schedule

Nomination Last Date Withdrawal Election States Phase-1 January 21 January 27 February 10 UP Phase-II January 28 January 31 February 14 UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand Phase-III February 1 February 4 February 20 UP Phase-IV February 3 February 7 February 23 UP Phase-V February 8 February 11 February 27 UP, Manipur Phase-VI February 11 February 16 March 3 UP, Manipur Phase-VII February 17 February 21 March 7 UP

The Election Commission has also put restrictions on roadshows and rallies till January 15 after which the Covid protocol will be reviewed depending on the infection load.