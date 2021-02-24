New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh has won State Award for good performance in physical verification and grievances redressal under the category of the North-East States and hilly terrain areas.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar presented the award to Jal Shakti and Revenue Minister Mahender Singh Thakur in an award function organized in New Delhi today.

The State has completed 75 percent of the physical verification of beneficiaries and 56 percent of grievances have been redressed under Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme.

Himachal has also bagged three District Awards for good performance under the PM-KISAN Scheme in different categories by the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India on the Second Anniversary of the launching of the Scheme.

Lahaul-Spiti received the award on the parameters of Aadhar authenticated beneficiaries, whereas Sirmaur district was awarded for grievances redressal and Kangra district for physical verification of beneficiaries.

Interacting with the media, Mahender Singh Thakur said that State has emerged as a role model for development and added that Himachal Pradesh is making sincere efforts to implement all welfare schemes and its efforts were being recognized by the Union Government.

The PM-KISAN Scheme was launched by the Centre Government on 24th February 2019 with a view to provide income support to all landholding small and marginal farmers families across the country, to enable them to take care of the expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.