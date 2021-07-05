Shimla: Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh’s controversial quip against teachers’ role during the coronavirus pandemic has now taken a political turn. His statement has attracted strong criticism from the opposition party leaders and workers.

Congress leader and Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh has asked him to publicly apologize to the teachers. He has demanded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to take stern action against the minister.

Singh said that Mahender Singh has insulted the teachers and it cannot be tolerated. By making such insulting remarks, Mahender Singh has exposed his mentality and attitude towards the teachers.

Singh said that he is so intoxicated with power that he keeps threatening the officers as well as the common people openly. Insulting in the meeting is completely condemnable is.

On Saturday while addressing a public meeting in in Banjar, Mahender Singh made fun of teachers and their role during the pandemic. He said that only God knows what work teachers have done during the pandemic. He had said that teachers had enjoyed too much during the pandemic. They have now become frontline workers just to get vaccinated first.

The video of this meeting is being shared on social media platforms and has attracted strong criticism from the teachers as well as the people.

Many people on social media have commented that the minister should apologize to the teachers. People have said that the minister has hurt the sentiments of the teachers who have been working with full dedication during the pandemic.