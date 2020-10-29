Manali: Education Minister Gobind Singh Thakur has been tested positive for coronavirus today. Thakur revealed his test report in social media site. He stated that after coming in a contact of Covid positive, he underwent Covid test, in which he was tested positive.

गत दिनों किसी कोरोना पोसिटिव व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में आने के कारण मैंने अपने स्टाफ सहित आज सुबह अपना रेपिड एंटीजन कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोसिटिव आई है।



मेरा स्वास्थ्य बिल्कुल ठीक है तथा मैं चिकित्सकों के परामर्शानुसार अपने घर में आईसोलेट हुआ हूँ। — Govind Singh Thakur (@govind4betterHP) October 29, 2020

He further stated that he is feeling well and on the recommendation of doctors he has put himself in home isolation.

Day before yesterday he had attended Cabinet Meeting. Yesterday only, he had launched Jio TV channels.

Earlier, Chief Minister jai Ram Thakur was tested positive of Coronavirus. Suresh Bhardwaj, Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Mahender Singh Thakur are other cabinet ministers, who had earlier tested Covid positive.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur prayed for his good health.