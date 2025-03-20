Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has revised the criteria for selecting Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, introducing stricter guidelines to ensure that benefits reach the most deserving. To enhance transparency, the entire proceedings of the Gram Sabha related to BPL selection will now be videographed by the concerned Panchayat Secretary. The Rural Development Department has mandated that this will be done within the funds available in the Panchayat Samiti, and the recordings will be securely maintained.

New Eligibility Criteria for BPL List

According to the new directives issued by Secretary of Rural Development Rajesh Sharma, families meeting the following conditions will be eligible for inclusion in the BPL list:

Families with orphan children below 18 years of age.

Families where all members are above 59 years of age and no adult falls within the working-age group of 18-59 years.

Families headed by a female with no adult member between 18 and 59 years or where the head of the family has a disability of more than 50%.

Families whose earning members suffer from severe illnesses such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, muscular dystrophy, hemophilia, thalassemia, or other permanent disabilities.

Adult members must have completed at least 100 days of work under MNREGA.

Exclusion Criteria for BPL List

The revised guidelines also specify the conditions under which families will be excluded from the BPL category:

Families owning a permanent house.

Families paying income tax.

Families whose total annual income exceeds Rs 50,000 (previously Rs 36,000).

Families owning more than one hectare of land.

Families with any member employed in a government, semi-government, or private job.

Application and Verification Process

To be considered for the BPL list, families must submit a written declaration to the Gram Panchayat by January 31 each year. The Gram Sabha will review proposals for removal from the BPL list, and the entire process must be completed by May 15 annually.

Additionally, the head of each family must submit an oath and declaration on plain paper, confirming that they meet all eligibility conditions. If any member of a BPL family applies for separate registration as a new family, they will not be eligible for inclusion in the BPL list for the next three years.

The new criteria aim to ensure fairness and prevent misuse of the BPL category while providing targeted support to vulnerable sections of society.