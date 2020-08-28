CM dedicates developmental projects of Rs. 94 crores in Sarkaghat area

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that the state government is ensuring that the pace of development during the Corona pandemic does not get hampered and inaugurating and laying foundation stone of projects virtually.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said it while inaugurating developmental projects in Sarkaghat Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district through video conferencing from Shimla today. He inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth about Rs. 94.14 crore.

He said that all the projects which were being executed in the area should be completed within the stipulated time period. He said that channelisation of Seer Khad would protect thousands of acres of fertile land of the area.

The State CM said that over 2.50 lakh native stranded in different parts of the country, were brought back to the State. He claimed of ensuring proper treatment of Corona patients. He also thanked the Corona warriors for rendering great services to tackle this crisis.

Jal Shakti, Horticulture and Revenue Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said that the youth of Sarkaghat would immensely be benefitted by the Coaching Training Academy being setup at Sarkaghat by spending at a cost of Rs 30 crore. He said that free coaching would be imparting to the youth willing to join the Armed Forces to serve the Nation.