Shimla: To check the labs in private universities and technical institutions, the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPEIRC) has decided to constitute an Expert Committee.

Major General Atul Kaushik, Chairman, HPPEIRC, said that the Committee will inspect the laboratories of private universities and will furnish a report. Based on the report, the regulatory commission will grant the approval of technical courses for the particular university.

Major General Kaushik elaborated that the committee will oversee the laboratories of Pharmacy, Engineering, Agriculture, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Biotechnology, basic sciences and other technical courses.

It’s learned that the majority of universities and technical institutions lack proper laboratories set up. Despite being in operation for over 10 years, many universities have failed to develop proper laboratories for pharmacy and engineering courses.

Earlier, the Regulatory Commission has also taken action against Universities for appointing ineligible Vice-Chancellors. Following the complaints of appointment of inefficient and ineligible person as Vice-Chancellor of the Universities, the Regulatory Commission had formed a committee to check the qualification of Vice-Chancellors and found eight such cases.

Following the commission strict direction, universities management had to replace the ineligible Vice-Chancellors. Now, the Commission also investigating the appointment of principals at the private institutes as well. The regulatory commission has also sought details of faculty appointment and their qualification.