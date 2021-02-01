Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hailed the budget for the year 2021-22 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today and said that the budget is inclusive, comprehensive and ambitious even during the pandemic.

Chief Minister said that the Union budget rests on six pillars, which are health and welfare, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and research and development and minimum government and maximum governance.

Jai Ram Thakur said that provision of Rs. 2.32 lakh crore has been made in health sector, which was 92 thousand crore last year and is 137 percent increase. He said that in the coming six years Rs. 64180 crore would be spent under PM Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana. He said that this would strengthen the health infrastructure of the country and the state. He said that special emphasis has been laid on nutrition and on 112 aspirational districts of the country in the budget. In which district Chamba of Himachal Pradesh is also included.

Chief Minister has also lauded the announcement of Union Finance Minister of expenditure of more than Rs. 5 lakh crore in capital expenditure, which would be beneficial in constructing better infrastructure in the country. He also appreciated the provision of Rs. 2.87 thousand crore under Jal Jeevan Mission to provide better drinking water nationwide. Now this mission would also be started in urban areas alongwith rural areas which is an appreciable initiative.

Jai Ram Thakur also expressed happiness on 19 percent increase in defence budget and said that with this India would emerge as world power. He said that despite COVID-19 pandemic the budget is a great effort, which reflects from sudden rise of two thousand points in sensex immediately after the budget was announced.

Chief Minister said that this budget shows India as a modern and independent country, in which everyone would be provided with opportunities of development and growth. He said the youth would also get employment and self-employment opportunities. Special emphasis has been laid on ease of doing business in the budget.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the steps taken for economic upliftment of farmers and horticulturists in the budget is also appreciable. He said that the Centre government has also taken decisions on minimum support price from time to time in favour of the farmers. He said that under the minimum support price of wheat Rs. 33,874 crore has been spent in 2013-14 and Rs. 75060 crore has been spent in the year 2020-21, benefitting 43.36 lakh farmers. He said that under the minimum support price of grain Rs. 63,928 crore have been spent in the year 2013-14, Rs. 1,41,930 crore in 2019-20 and Rs. 1,72,752 crore have been spent in the year 2020-21. He said that similarly on the minimum support price of pulses, Rs. 236 crore have been spent in 2013-14, Rs. 285 crore in the year 2019-20 and Rs. 10530 crore in the year 2020-21. He said that this would be beneficial in doubling the income of the farmers.

Chief Minister also welcomed the decision of enhancing Rural Infrastructure Development Fund from Rs. 30 thousand crore to Rs. 40 thousand crore. He said that this would prove beneficial in construction of better infrastructure in rural areas which strengthens rural economy.