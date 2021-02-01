Shimla: Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Monday hailed the Union Budget and termed it as a budget of Aatmanirbhar Bharat that will strengthen the economy.

The Minister said the government has stressed upon health, Rural India especially for infrastructure building.

Talking about urban development, the minister said the union finance minister has announced to launch of a Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. It will be implemented over five years with an outlay of ₹ 2.87 lakh crores. He said, “Himachal Pradesh is excelling in the field of urban development and overall enhancement in the outlay will benefit the state.”

The minister added that 54,581-cr has been allocated for the Department of Housing and Urban affairs which is over 4,000-cr more than that of allocated in the previous budget. “This will increase the flow of funds to the states,” added he.

Underlining the need for rebooting Swachch Bharat Mission, Bhardwaj said 4,378 urban local bodies would be benefited and liquid waste management would be carried out across 500 AMRUT cities including those of Himachal’s. Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.O will be launched with the budgetary allocation of Rs 1, 41,687 crores, added the minister.